Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as an ambassador for Canada 150

There are 4 comments on the Medincine Hat News story from 18 hrs ago, titled Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as an ambassador for Canada 150. In it, Medincine Hat News reports that:

Actor Adam Beach holds an oar engraved with a declaration opposing a crude oil pipeline and tanker expansion as he stands by a map showing First Nations land and proposed pieplines during a signing ceremony in Vancouver, B.C., on December 1, 2011. Canadian actor Adam Beach finds himself walking a fine line after agreeing to be an ambassador for the federal government's Canada 150 celebrations.

Soft Wood Trump

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 16 hrs ago
NO MORE PIPE LINES !

Pipe Dreams of Selling Off Canadian Resources must STOP !
Keep on piping

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 16 hrs ago
Pipelines for all! Let the black gold flow! Nothing stops progress! Go with the flow or be run over!
You Know Who

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 13 hrs ago
Keep on piping wrote:
Pipelines for all! Let the black gold flow! Nothing stops progress! Go with the flow or be run over!
Are YOU the R-Soul that Posts against SMOKING BANS too ??
Keep on piping

Winnipeg, Canada

#4 9 hrs ago
You Know Who wrote:
<quoted text>

Are YOU the R-Soul that Posts against SMOKING BANS too ??
No but I will. Hahahaha. Pipelines across the continent, across the planet! I can see it coming!
