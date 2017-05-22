Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as an ambassador for Canada 150
There are 4 comments on the Medincine Hat News story from 18 hrs ago, titled Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as an ambassador for Canada 150.
Actor Adam Beach holds an oar engraved with a declaration opposing a crude oil pipeline and tanker expansion as he stands by a map showing First Nations land and proposed pieplines during a signing ceremony in Vancouver, B.C., on December 1, 2011. Canadian actor Adam Beach finds himself walking a fine line after agreeing to be an ambassador for the federal government's Canada 150 celebrations.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 16 hrs ago
NO MORE PIPE LINES !
Pipe Dreams of Selling Off Canadian Resources must STOP !
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 16 hrs ago
Pipelines for all! Let the black gold flow! Nothing stops progress! Go with the flow or be run over!
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#3 13 hrs ago
Are YOU the R-Soul that Posts against SMOKING BANS too ??
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#4 9 hrs ago
No but I will. Hahahaha. Pipelines across the continent, across the planet! I can see it coming!
|
|
