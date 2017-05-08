Canada floods: 4 missing in Quebec and British Columbia
Four people are missing after heavy flooding covered parts of the Canadian provinces of Quebec and British Columbia, authorities said Monday. As a man was driving with his 2-year-old son in the Gaspesie area of Quebec, powerful flood waters pushed their vehicle off the road, said Scott Bardsley, the spokesman for the Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ministry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|1,073
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|oh sure
|23
|Strange tale of Hitler's nephew resurfaces as C...
|8 hr
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Mon
|Creep Catcher-wat...
|2
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Macron your Presi...
|3
|Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ...
|May 7
|frank
|1
|B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,...
|May 6
|Piko
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC