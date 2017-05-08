Canada floods: 4 missing in Quebec an...

Canada floods: 4 missing in Quebec and British Columbia

Four people are missing after heavy flooding covered parts of the Canadian provinces of Quebec and British Columbia, authorities said Monday. As a man was driving with his 2-year-old son in the Gaspesie area of Quebec, powerful flood waters pushed their vehicle off the road, said Scott Bardsley, the spokesman for the Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ministry.

