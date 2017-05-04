British Columbia kicks mandatory high heels in the workplace

The British Columbia government recently changed the existing footwear requirements in its Occupational Health and Safety Regulation under the Workers Compensation Act to tackle specific health and safety standards for all workers' footwear, according to attorney Lisa Carlson with Borden Ladner Gervais L.L.P., who blogged about it on Monday. And while the amended regulation doesn't mention high heels, it now sets out a requirement for all workers' footwear to be "of a design, construction, and material appropriate to the protection required and that allows the worker to safely perform the worker's work" and precludes an employer from requiring a worker to wear footwear that is contrary to this requirement, she wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.