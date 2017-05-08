Bridge threatened by flooding due to ...

Bridge threatened by flooding due to be replaced this fall

16 hrs ago

A new Shannon Lake Road bridge over McDougall Creek has been planned for two years. West Kelowna city council is expected Tuesday to award the contract to low-bidder CEWE Infrastructure of North Vancouver.

British Columbia

