Bridge threatened by flooding due to be replaced this fall
A new Shannon Lake Road bridge over McDougall Creek has been planned for two years. West Kelowna city council is expected Tuesday to award the contract to low-bidder CEWE Infrastructure of North Vancouver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|45 min
|Dogen
|1,061
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|2 hr
|Creep Catcher-wat...
|2
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|justified
|21
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|7 hr
|Macron your Presi...
|3
|Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ...
|Sun
|frank
|1
|B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,...
|Sat
|Piko
|2
|Running for their lives: Ed Whitlock the tortoi...
|May 6
|dying 2 get in eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC