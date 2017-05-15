Boil water advisory lifted in Vernon after floods
Greater Vernon Water and Interior Health said that residents in the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, Spallumcheen, as well as Electoral Areas B, C and parts of D can drink their tap water. Authorities tested the water from Duteau Creek which showed that the water supply has returned to a "good" rating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|36 min
|Subduction Zone
|1,661
|Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D...
|17 hr
|Humanspirit
|2
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Stop Statism
|6
|West Vancouver real estate project closes 'loca...
|Mon
|Americas
|1
|Water restrictions start on May 15 in Metro Van...
|Mon
|Americas
|1
|Municipal backlash to 'Buy American' (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Americas
|9
|Did the Greens split the vote with the NDP? Or ...
|Sun
|Americas
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC