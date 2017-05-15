Boil water advisory lifted in Vernon ...

Boil water advisory lifted in Vernon after floods

2 min ago Read more: CBC News

Greater Vernon Water and Interior Health said that residents in the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, Spallumcheen, as well as Electoral Areas B, C and parts of D can drink their tap water. Authorities tested the water from Duteau Creek which showed that the water supply has returned to a "good" rating.

