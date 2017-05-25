Body of missing fire chief located in B.C.'s Interior
Clayton Cassidy was honored with the provincial Medal of Good Citizenship in June 2016 for his work in the 2015 Cache Creek flash floods. RCMP say the body of a missing fire chief who was swept away by flood waters in Cache Creek, B.C. has been found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top court hears federal governmenta s appeal on...
|Fri
|Idiot Child
|1
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|Thu
|Dogen
|1,971
|Politics Briefing: British leaders suspend camp...
|May 24
|Mother
|2
|Remembering a year of meeting people
|May 24
|Dave Rodgers GPO
|1
|Up close and personal with Valdy in Chilliwack
|May 24
|local CSA farm
|1
|Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ...
|May 24
|Transient Jobs Pi...
|6
|Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D...
|May 24
|Humanspirit
|4
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC