Boaters advised to avoid Okanagan Lake as flood levels approach record levels
Despite the sunny weather and May long weekend festivities, emergency officials in B.C.'s southern Interior are asking boaters to stay off Okanagan Lake as water levels approach historic highs. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said the lake has now surpassed the 1997 flooding levels, and are expected to rise as high as 343 metres - the level recorded during the floods of 1948.
