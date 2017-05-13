BLOG: Bob Rennie on affordability and density in British Columbia
Vancouver real estate developer Bob Rennie switched from interviewer to interviewee for the "affordability, density and building for the future" session at the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association of British Columbia's Industry Outlook. He was interviewed by former broadcaster and current Liberal candidate Jas Johal.
