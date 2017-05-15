Bacon murder trial underway in Kelown...

Bacon murder trial underway in Kelowna more than 4 years after arrests

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Three men accused in the shooting death of gangster Jonathan Bacon in front of a hotel in Kelowna, B.C., want the charges against them thrown out. Defence lawyers for Jason McBride, Michael Jones and Jujhar Singh Khun-Khun applied for a stay of proceedings in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday based on delays following the murder six years ago.

British Columbia

