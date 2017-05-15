Bacon murder trial underway in Kelowna more than 4 years after arrests
Three men accused in the shooting death of gangster Jonathan Bacon in front of a hotel in Kelowna, B.C., want the charges against them thrown out. Defence lawyers for Jason McBride, Michael Jones and Jujhar Singh Khun-Khun applied for a stay of proceedings in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday based on delays following the murder six years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|7 hr
|Subduction Zone
|1,617
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|12 hr
|Stop Statism
|6
|West Vancouver real estate project closes 'loca...
|15 hr
|Americas
|1
|Water restrictions start on May 15 in Metro Van...
|15 hr
|Americas
|1
|Municipal backlash to 'Buy American' (Jun '09)
|15 hr
|Americas
|9
|Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D...
|23 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Did the Greens split the vote with the NDP? Or ...
|Sun
|Americas
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC