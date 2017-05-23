Back to back rescues

Back to back rescues

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Castanet.net

The first call came to assist in the evacuation of an injured mountain biker who had gone over the handle bars in Myra Canyon. COSAR responded with eight members and, while en route, dispatched the air rescue team to remove the injured male.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 14 min Subduction Zone 1,962
News Canadian actor Adam Beach walks a fine line as ... 3 hr Piping Dude 5
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 10 hr What Brexxland 30
News O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official... Mon Stop Statism 2
News Saad Bahr, PoCo mosque director, sentenced to 3... Sun Fuckrapists 4
News Scientology linked anti-psychiatry exhibit in D... May 18 Gold Mask 3
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... May 17 Faith 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC