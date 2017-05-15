B.C. pedestrians hit by drunk driver ...

B.C. pedestrians hit by drunk driver hope others will learn from graphic video

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: CBC News

An accident in Abbotsford, B.C. in 2015 resulted in only one person going to hospital, even though a car plowed into six young people at a fairly high rate of speed. Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are marking Canada Road Safety Week by posting a graphic video on YouTube showing a drunk driver mowing down six young people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clark to continue governing B.C. 49 min LMLS 1
News 'Patterns and light': B.C. photographer's night... 50 min LMLS 1
News Three accused in murder of B.C. gangster want c... 51 min LMLS 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless 51 min LMLS 1
News Apologies over cultural appropriation debate 'p... 51 min LMLS 1
News The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom... 52 min LMLS 1
News Heritage buildings moving to Museum of Surrey site 52 min LMLS 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,990 • Total comments across all topics: 281,072,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC