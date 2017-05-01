B.C. HIV/AIDS researcher among winners of $100,000 Killam Prize
Leading HIV/AIDS researcher Julio Montaner is among a group of scientists, writers, doctors and researchers receiving a prestigious prize for brilliant work in fields including health sciences, engineering and humanities. The Argentine-Canadian is among five scholars awarded this year's Killam Prize, which honours Canadian researchers and scientists whose lifetime of work has impacted Canadians and citizens around the world.
