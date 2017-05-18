B.C. flood round up: state of emergency for some, evacuation orders lifted for others
It's been a busy month of sandbagging and warily watching weather updates for some parts of B.C.as many residents in the province still face a flood risk. The hot spell forecasted for southern B.C. this weekend could accelerate the melting of snowpacks, raising water levels in rivers and creeks already prone to overrunning their banks.
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|6 hr
|Endofdays
|1,841
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|Wed
|Faith
|2
|Clark to continue governing B.C.
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|'Patterns and light': B.C. photographer's night...
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Three accused in murder of B.C. gangster want c...
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Apologies over cultural appropriation debate 'p...
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
