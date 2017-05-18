B.C. flood round up: state of emergen...

B.C. flood round up: state of emergency for some, evacuation orders lifted for others

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: CBC News

It's been a busy month of sandbagging and warily watching weather updates for some parts of B.C.as many residents in the province still face a flood risk. The hot spell forecasted for southern B.C. this weekend could accelerate the melting of snowpacks, raising water levels in rivers and creeks already prone to overrunning their banks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 6 hr Endofdays 1,841
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... Wed Faith 2
News Clark to continue governing B.C. Wed LMLS 1
News 'Patterns and light': B.C. photographer's night... Wed LMLS 1
News Three accused in murder of B.C. gangster want c... Wed LMLS 1
News Editorial: Young and homeless Wed LMLS 1
News Apologies over cultural appropriation debate 'p... Wed LMLS 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC