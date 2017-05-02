B.C. First Nation begins social media...

B.C. First Nation begins social media campaign against Kinder Morgan expansion

14 hrs ago Read more: Turtle Island News

A British Columbia First Nation hopes selfies and social media will add clout to its battle against the planned expansion of an oil pipeline. The Tsleil-Waututh Nation has erected a billboard near downtown Vancouver that proclaims "I'm Another Voter Against the Pipeline."

British Columbia

