B.C. election outcome still murky, two weeks after voters go to the polls
The final count in British Columbia's tight and inconclusive election will be known on Wednesday, but the possibility of a judicial recount means the actual outcome might not be known for weeks. The race between the Liberals and New Democrats in one key Vancouver Island riding swung back and forth on Tuesday.
