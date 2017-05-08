B.C. Election 2017: The six ridings to watch on election night
In 2013, it was a rare three-way race. The NDP's Gary Holman won the riding by 163 votes even though it had traditionally been held by the Liberals for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|11 min
|Timmee
|1,086
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|14 min
|Stop Statism
|26
|Strange tale of Hitler's nephew resurfaces as C...
|Tue
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Mon
|Creep Catcher-wat...
|2
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Macron your Presi...
|3
|Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ...
|May 7
|frank
|1
|B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,...
|May 6
|Piko
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC