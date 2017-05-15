B.C. education assistant raises concerns about physical attacks by students with special needs
WATCH: A North Vancouver woman who was a special education assistant says the safety of many people who work in classrooms is at risk because of lack of staffing for special needs students. Nadia Stewart reports.
