B.C. advanced voter turnout soars by almost 70 per cent over last election
A record-shattering 614,389 people cast their ballots in advance of the B.C. election on May 9, almost double the number who did so in 2013. The data from Elections B.C. show just about one in five registered voters headed to the polls early this year while advanced voting was open on April 28 to May 6, two days longer than in 2013.
