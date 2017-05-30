April saw 2nd highest number of overd...

April saw 2nd highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in B.C.

The B.C. Coroner's Service has released new numbers revealing 136 people died of an overdose in British Columbia last month, a 97 per cent increase from the previous month and the second highest number of fatalities ever recorded in B.C. The coroner's service says, in 2017, 89.5 per cent of illicit drug overdose deaths occurred indoors, with more than half inside a person's private residence. "It is of great concern that despite the harm-reduction measures now in place and the public-safety messages issued, many people are still using illicit drugs in private residences where help is not readily available," said Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe.

