After bruising month long campaign, v...

After bruising month long campaign, voters decide in British Columbia

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Journal of Commerce

Voters across British Columbia are marking their ballots as a sometimes bruising 28-day election campaign fought on jobs, the economy and the influence of big donors in provincial politics wraps up. Polls opened at 8 a.m. and Green party Leader Andrew Weaver was among the first in line at a middle school in his Victoria-area constituency of Oak Bay-Gordon Head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 6 hr Endofdays 1,083
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 13 hr oh sure 23
News Strange tale of Hitler's nephew resurfaces as C... 19 hr Fundiementally ill 1
News Battle with Creep Catchers Mon Creep Catcher-wat... 2
News Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13) Mon Macron your Presi... 3
News Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ... May 7 frank 1
News B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,... May 6 Piko 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,910 • Total comments across all topics: 280,904,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC