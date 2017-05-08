After bruising month long campaign, voters decide in British Columbia
Voters across British Columbia are marking their ballots as a sometimes bruising 28-day election campaign fought on jobs, the economy and the influence of big donors in provincial politics wraps up. Polls opened at 8 a.m. and Green party Leader Andrew Weaver was among the first in line at a middle school in his Victoria-area constituency of Oak Bay-Gordon Head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|6 hr
|Endofdays
|1,083
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|oh sure
|23
|Strange tale of Hitler's nephew resurfaces as C...
|19 hr
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Mon
|Creep Catcher-wat...
|2
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Macron your Presi...
|3
|Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ...
|May 7
|frank
|1
|B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,...
|May 6
|Piko
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC