Actor Liam Neeson taken by B.C. sandwich shop's promise of free food

A sandwich shop in New Westminster, B.C., is proving that even an A-list actor can't resist the lure of free food. Alex Johrden, spokesman for Big Star Sandwich Co., says staff heard about a movie filming in the area and decided to put a sign outside the restaurant on Tuesday that said "Liam Neeson eats here for free," hoping the action hero would stop by.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.