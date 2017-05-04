Accused describes shooting murdered West Vancouver millionaire in videotaped statement
West Vancouver police attend the scene of the murder of businessman Gang Yuan. file photo Mike Wakefield, North Shore News A West Vancouver man accused of second-degree murder in the killing of his wife's cousin told a police officer that he shot the 42-year-old millionaire at close range in the driveway of their British Properties mansion after the two men got into a fight over the accused's daughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Shore News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Running for their lives: Ed Whitlock the tortoi...
|1 hr
|dying 2 get in eh
|1
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|1 hr
|Dogen
|922
|B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,...
|2 hr
|user fees are not...
|1
|B.C. First Nation begins social media campaign ...
|Fri
|Idiot Child
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|May 1
|Suk It Up Go Away
|4
|Search for missing teen leads police back to Na...
|May 1
|RDL
|1
|Shooting suspect arrested
|Apr 28
|No One Special
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC