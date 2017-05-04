Accused describes shooting murdered W...

Accused describes shooting murdered West Vancouver millionaire in videotaped statement

13 hrs ago Read more: North Shore News

West Vancouver police attend the scene of the murder of businessman Gang Yuan. file photo Mike Wakefield, North Shore News A West Vancouver man accused of second-degree murder in the killing of his wife's cousin told a police officer that he shot the 42-year-old millionaire at close range in the driveway of their British Properties mansion after the two men got into a fight over the accused's daughter.

