Absentee ballots have decided races before, but it's different this time in B.C.

Yesterday Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Jim Benninger knows that a lot of people think the difference between a Liberal majority or minority government in British Columbia is resting on his shoulders. The Liberal candidate in Courtenay-Comox lost by nine votes after advance and general ballots were counted on Tuesday, leaving the party with one seat short of the 44 needed to mount their fifth straight majority government.

British Columbia

