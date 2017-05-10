Absentee ballots have decided races before, but it's different this time in B.C.
Jim Benninger knows that a lot of people think the difference between a Liberal majority or minority government in British Columbia is resting on his shoulders. The Liberal candidate in Courtenay-Comox lost by nine votes after advance and general ballots were counted on Tuesday, leaving the party with one seat short of the 44 needed to mount their fifth straight majority government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|1 hr
|Endofdays
|1,322
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|6 hr
|Stop Statism
|4
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|Stop Statism
|29
|B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline,...
|14 hr
|Stop Statism
|3
|Strange tale of Hitler's nephew resurfaces as C...
|May 9
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|May 8
|Creep Catcher-wat...
|2
|Award-winning author Richard Wagamese honoured ...
|May 7
|frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC