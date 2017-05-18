A sea lion snatches a young girl off ...

A sea lion snatches a young girl off the wharf and into the water, video shows

Read more: The Olympian

A bystander captured video Saturday of a sea lion dragging a young girl into the water off a wharf in Richmond, British Columbia. In the viral video, posted to YouTube by Richmond resident Michael Fujiwara, the California sea lion swims up to Steveston Fisherman's Wharf in Richmond, a Vancouver suburb, then approaches a young girl leaning over a low railing over the water.

British Columbia

