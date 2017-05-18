6 Unique Lakeside Retreats in British Columbia
Is there anything better than a room with a view? The lure of staying lakeside is strong, not just for the lovely views but for easy access to sandy shores and surrounding woods or vineyards. It also helps if your accommodation is top-notch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|3 hr
|Subduction Zone
|1,793
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|Wed
|Faith
|2
|Clark to continue governing B.C.
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|'Patterns and light': B.C. photographer's night...
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Three accused in murder of B.C. gangster want c...
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Editorial: Young and homeless
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Apologies over cultural appropriation debate 'p...
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC