6.2 Magnitude Quake Strikes British Columbia, Canada
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.2 earthquake has rattled the corner of British Columbia, near the boundary with Alaska. Geophysicist Amy Vaughan says the shallow, early Monday quake struck about 30 miles northwest of the tiny Alaska town of Mosquito Lake and about 83 miles southwest of Whitehorse, Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|13 min
|Endofdays
|687
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|Mon
|Suk It Up Go Away
|4
|Search for missing teen leads police back to Na...
|Mon
|RDL
|1
|Shooting suspect arrested
|Apr 28
|No One Special
|1
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Apr 25
|Tom
|2
|Watching the block pays off
|Apr 23
|Paul Kersey
|1
|Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv...
|Apr 20
|Woss
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC