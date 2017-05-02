6.2 Magnitude Quake Strikes British C...

6.2 Magnitude Quake Strikes British Columbia, Canada

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.2 earthquake has rattled the corner of British Columbia, near the boundary with Alaska. Geophysicist Amy Vaughan says the shallow, early Monday quake struck about 30 miles northwest of the tiny Alaska town of Mosquito Lake and about 83 miles southwest of Whitehorse, Canada.

British Columbia

