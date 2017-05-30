3 suspects arrested for sexual offences on Metro Vancouver transit
Efforts to encourage victims and witnesses of sexual assaults are paying off with a string of recent arrests, say Metro Vancouver Transit Police officials. But the spike in arrests is due to more people reporting the incidents quickly, rather than an actual increase in sexual assaults, said Drennan.
