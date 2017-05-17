1st-degree murder charge laid in death of man sitting in car at Surrey, B.C., hotel
Homicide detectives in Surrey, B.C., released a photo of a suspect four days after the shooting death of Birinderjeet Justin Bhangu. A charge of first-degree murder has been laid against a 22-year-old man accused of shooting another man in a hotel parking lot in Surrey, B.C. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 29-year-old Birinderjeet Bhangu was shot as he sat in his vehicle on March 13. Police say the murder charge has been laid against Johnny Drynock, who has been in custody since April 8 on an unrelated matter in Merritt.
