On a sunny Sunday afternoon in August 2011, outside a popular hotel and casino, a Porsche Cayenne carrying gangsters from Metro Vancouver was sprayed by gunfire. When the shooting stopped, notorious Red Scorpion Jonathan Bacon was dead, his Hells Angels pal Larry Amero was seriously wounded, and their Independent Soldier associate James Riach was grazed and in shock.

