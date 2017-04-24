Woman, two children killed in Coquitl...

Woman, two children killed in Coquitlam, B.C. highway crash

RCMP say a young woman and two children have been killed in a head-on crash in Coquitlam, B.C.. They say a third vehicle was also involved in the crash and that a total of five people were injured, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

