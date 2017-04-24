Winston Blackmore told police he didn't know wife was 15 years old: trial
The trial of a British Columbia religious leader charged with polygamy heard Monday that the accused told police he didn't know a teenage girl's true age when he married her. Winston Blackmore is the head of a religious group in Bountiful, a community in southeastern B.C. where residents are known for practising a faith that condones plural marriage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|21 min
|Subduction Zone
|215
|Watching the block pays off
|Sun
|Paul Kersey
|1
|Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv...
|Apr 20
|Woss
|1
|St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15)
|Apr 19
|rita greenlaw
|2
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Apr 17
|Red
|3
|Anti-demoviction protesters occupy office of Bu...
|Apr 15
|Unconsciousprotes...
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC