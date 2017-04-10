Why one B.C. woman uses art and exercise to fight Parkinson's disease
But at just 43 years old, she started to exhibit symptoms of young onset Parkinson's, including loss of balance and difficulty moving her arm. Typically, Parkinson's disease affects people after the age of 60. April is Parkinson's awareness month, and while Levy admits that living with a neurodegenerative disease is challenging at times, she says she's found a way to cope.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-demoviction protesters occupy office of Bu...
|15 hr
|Unconsciousprotes...
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|15 hr
|Stop Statism
|2
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|21 hr
|Clark Cant
|1
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Awsome
|20
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Apr 12
|Lorax21
|135
|Suspect arrested in rebar murder (Apr '07)
|Apr 12
|Shyla Francis
|8
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Apr 11
|more fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC