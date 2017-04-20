Who loses the B.C. election could be ...

Who loses the B.C. election could be almost as interesting as who wins

Premier Christy Clark and NDP Leader John Horgan already know that their jobs are on the line on May 9. That's because whoever's party loses is very likely going to be in the market for a new leader. So let's start by taking a look at the possibilities if the B.C. Liberals are defeated and Clark steps down or is forced out as leader.

British Columbia

