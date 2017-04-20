Walk your dog to Jupiter right here in Terrace, B.C.
Uplands Elementary School Grade 6 student Owen shows the size of the sun if the Earth were the size of a Timbit at city council's monthly meeting last night. Imagine that a Timbit is the size of the Earth to scale and then ask yourself how big would the sun be in comparison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|forced to be scho...
|18
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|22 hr
|more fraud
|1
|Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09)
|Apr 9
|safe-spot-to-buy-
|4
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Alrighry Then
|72
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC