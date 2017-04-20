Walk-in clinic closures ignite petiti...

Walk-in clinic closures ignite petition demanding more doctors in B.C.

A new petition is calling on the province to recruit more doctors into walk-in clinics and reverse the shortage that's left thousands of British Columbians without access to a family doctor. The petition, posted on change.org and on the Walk-In Clinics of B.C. Association website, has aimed for 300,000 signatures - the estimated number of B.C. residents who don't have a family doctor, said Mike McLoughlin, the association's director.

