Vimy Ridge: 'What free people are capable of when the essential is at stake'
Canadians of all ages and all walks of life, they gathered under the soaring pillars of the Canadian National Vimy Memorial on Sunday to mark the 100th anniversary of that fateful battle - and reflect on its enduring legacy. Exactly 100 years earlier, the scene here had been quite different.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09)
|Sun
|safe-spot-to-buy-
|4
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Alrighry Then
|72
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Apr 1
|Chris Rundle
|28
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC