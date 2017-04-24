VIDEO: Investigation results in seizure of $300,000 in fentanyl, weapons
A multi-month investigation by New Westminster police has resulted in several arrests, and the seizure of $300,000 in fentanyl and heroin in Surrey and New Westminster. Numerous people known to police were arrested, and charges are now being forwarded to Crown for approval including multiple counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
