Two homes destroyed in Sunnybrae mudslide
At 4:28 p.m. on Friday, April 7, Scan BC reported that Shuswap emergency crews are responding to a mudslide on Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road. The slide is reportedly one kilometre from the end of Hacking Road and was violent enough to tear one home right off it's foundation.
