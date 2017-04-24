TV debate marks show time for B.C. el...

TV debate marks show time for B.C. election; parties look to turn on voters

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan, left to right, Liberal Leader Christy Clark and B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver pose for a photo following the leaders radio debate in Vancouver, B.C., April 20, 2017. It's show time in British Columbia's election campaign with Wednesday's debate between the three party leaders offering a high-stakes chance to leave a mark on the campaign with about two weeks to the finish line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 47 min No Surprise 234
News Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ... 8 hr Tom 2
News Watching the block pays off Apr 23 Paul Kersey 1
News Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv... Apr 20 Woss 1
News St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15) Apr 19 rita greenlaw 2
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Apr 17 Red 3
News Anti-demoviction protesters occupy office of Bu... Apr 15 Unconsciousprotes... 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,038 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC