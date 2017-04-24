TV debate marks show time for B.C. election; parties look to turn on voters
B.C. NDP leader John Horgan, left to right, Liberal Leader Christy Clark and B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver pose for a photo following the leaders radio debate in Vancouver, B.C., April 20, 2017. It's show time in British Columbia's election campaign with Wednesday's debate between the three party leaders offering a high-stakes chance to leave a mark on the campaign with about two weeks to the finish line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|47 min
|No Surprise
|234
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|8 hr
|Tom
|2
|Watching the block pays off
|Apr 23
|Paul Kersey
|1
|Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv...
|Apr 20
|Woss
|1
|St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15)
|Apr 19
|rita greenlaw
|2
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Apr 17
|Red
|3
|Anti-demoviction protesters occupy office of Bu...
|Apr 15
|Unconsciousprotes...
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC