Trial begins for Calgary man accused of killing wife, burying body in basement
The Crown says a Calgary man accused of killing his common-law wife confessed to undercover officers he strangled her and buried her body in the basement of the home they shared. The trial of Allan Shyback, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lisa Mitchell, began this morning.
