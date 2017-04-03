Transit on election wish list
Metro Vancouver mayors have launched a campaign aimed at putting transit at the centre of the upcoming election in British Columbia. Members of the Mayors' Council on transit have held a news conference outside a Surrey SkyTrain station, calling on the next B.C. government to invest more in transportation around Metro Vancouver.
