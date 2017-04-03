The 56 Avenue overhaul in Langley City: what to expect
The City of Langley will be hosting a public presentation on Wednesday, April 12 to inform residents of the upcoming improvements along 56 Avenue, from Glover Road to Langley Bypass. The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Langley City Hall, 20399 Douglas Crescent, in the council chambers on the second floor.
