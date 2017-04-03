Terrace, B.C. rallies to support family of teen killed in accident
Wings Terrace is rallying support for the family of Caitlyn Amyotte, the 18-year-old girl who was killed in an vehicle accident in Thornhill in the early morning hours of April 1. "It was a tough weekenda we closed for a couple daysa and after we re-opened, a lot of the staff wanted to look for ways to help the family," he explained. Beginning at 8 p.m., Wings is selling wings for cash at $12.50 a pound with proceeds going toward family expenses.
