Terrace, B.C. rallies to support family of teen killed in accident

Wings Terrace is rallying support for the family of Caitlyn Amyotte, the 18-year-old girl who was killed in an vehicle accident in Thornhill in the early morning hours of April 1. "It was a tough weekenda we closed for a couple daysa and after we re-opened, a lot of the staff wanted to look for ways to help the family," he explained. Beginning at 8 p.m., Wings is selling wings for cash at $12.50 a pound with proceeds going toward family expenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Terrace Standard.