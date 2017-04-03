Teens playing with replica guns encounter 'overwhelming' police response in Abbotsford
A report of a man carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle near an Abbotsford church drew a large police response Tuesday and, later, a warning to the public about the perils of playing with look-alike toy guns. Abbotsford Police received a 9-1-1 call around 9 p.m. Tuesday from a resident who had spotted a person carrying what looked like a large rifle near a church in the 3300 block of Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Tue
|Idiot Child
|1
|Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi...
|Tue
|Idiot Child
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Alrighry Then
|72
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Apr 1
|Chris Rundle
|28
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|City to look at taxing vacant homes to cool off...
|Mar 31
|GTA
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC