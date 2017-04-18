Steelworkers Union paying salaries of...

Steelworkers Union paying salaries of top NDP staffers during B.C. Election

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

NDP Leader John Horgan listens during a campaign stop outside an elementary school in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday April 19, 2017. A provincial election will be held on May 9. The United Steelworkers union confirms it is paying the salaries of three people at NDP headquarters during the current campaign period before the provincial election in May. The United Steelworkers says it hired the NDP's deputy director and campaign director as union employees on contracts in the fall, then gave them approval to work on the party's campaign until May. "I don't know if we have influence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 11 hr Subduction Zone 149
News Watching the block pays off Sun Paul Kersey 1
News Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv... Apr 20 Woss 1
News St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15) Apr 19 rita greenlaw 2
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Apr 17 Red 3
News Anti-demoviction protesters occupy office of Bu... Apr 15 Unconsciousprotes... 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Apr 15 Clark Cant 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC