South Surrey residents oppose two three-story buildings in Morgan Creek
A rezoning application to allow 46 townhouse units and two three-storey apartment buildings in the Morgan Creek neighbourhood was sent back to staff after 15 people spoke in opposition of the project at a City of Surrey public hearing April 3. Residents located near the proposal for 3375 Morgan Creek Way spoke mostly against the addition of the apartment buildings - which would contain 51 units - but noted support of further townhouse development. Surrey council listened to more than an hour of comments from neighbours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Alrighry Then
|72
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Apr 1
|Chris Rundle
|28
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|City to look at taxing vacant homes to cool off...
|Mar 31
|GTA
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC