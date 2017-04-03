South Surrey residents oppose two three-story buildings in Morgan Creek

A rezoning application to allow 46 townhouse units and two three-storey apartment buildings in the Morgan Creek neighbourhood was sent back to staff after 15 people spoke in opposition of the project at a City of Surrey public hearing April 3. Residents located near the proposal for 3375 Morgan Creek Way spoke mostly against the addition of the apartment buildings - which would contain 51 units - but noted support of further townhouse development. Surrey council listened to more than an hour of comments from neighbours.

