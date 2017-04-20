Some B.C. universities leasing spaces on their campuses to private...
Looking to boost revenues and create a pipeline of future international students, some B.C. universities are turning to a novel - and controversial - idea: letting Chinese companies open private high schools on their campuses. So far, two schools - Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops and Kwantlen Polytechnic University, which operates in several Vancouver suburbs - have agreed to lease campus spaces for such schools.
