Social workers demand better workplace conditions from B.C. government
Dozens of Ministry of Children and Family Development employees came out to demand higher wages and proper training for B.C. social workers in Vancouver Tuesday. Employees' main demands are that the government address wage concerns, a lack of backfill and proper training for frontline social workers in the ministry.
