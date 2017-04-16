Shooting suspect arrested

At approximately 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday April 19, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Howard Johnson's Hotel, 1 Terminal Ave, Nanaimo. "When officers arrived they found one person deceased in the lobby of the hotel from apparent gun shots.

