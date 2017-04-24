Sasha 'Pit Bull' Lakovic dead at age 45
Lakovic grew up in East Vancouver, fighting his way into pro hockey and a NHL career that spanned 37 games split between the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames. He also played for 15 different minor league teams in a career that spanned a dozen years and over 100 fights.
